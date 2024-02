WORLD CAPITALS: Gold prices fell on Monday, as the dollar and Treasury yields surged after a blowout US jobs report crushed expectations of near-term interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, Reuters reported.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,053.50 per ounce by 0420 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,049.10 per ounce.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.58 per ounce, palladium dropped 1.2% to $935.56, while platinum rose 0.3% to $893.19.