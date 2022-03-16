Gold prices eased on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury yields firmed near multi-month peaks ahead of an expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while investors focused on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The precious metal is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,916.44 per ounce, as of 0734 GMT, after touching its lowest since March 1 at $1,906 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.6% to $1,918.00.

"Markets are starting to reflect a bit on what's going to happen in a post-war situation. Gold is going to lose that main anchor if the peace talks continue. And that's the war trade, gold shot up as a war hedge and those geopolitical risks fade very quickly," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed. The U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, ahead of an expected Fed announcement on Wednesday of its first interest rates hike in three years.

"Markets have fully priced in seven rate hikes for this year ... high inflation, moderate rise in interest rates - that's good for gold," Innes said. Spot gold may bounce into a zone of $1,941 to $1,960 per ounce, according to Reuters' technical analyst Wang Tao.

Palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, gained 2.3% to $2,480.09 per ounce, inching away from a more than two-week low hit on Monday over receding supply fears.

Spot silver was down 0.1% at $24.83 per ounce, while platinum rose 1.3% to $998.23.

