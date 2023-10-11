Gold lost 3.7% in September amid an extensive run up in bond yields and a stronger dollar, according to a report from a trade body on Tuesday.

The World Gold Council said a selloff in the last three days of the month was also likely the result of a strong adverse reaction to US economic data, a fall in the Chinese local premium and a negative technical breach.

The gold price was between $1,900 and $1,950 for most of last month until 27th September, when it fell to $1,871, the council said.

Its monthly update said with bond yields continuing to move higher alongside a still buoyant US economy, gold is likely to face continued turbulence over the next few weeks.

However, the council added that it did not see a material down trend being established as support remains from fragile equities, rising recession risk, inflation volatility and continued central bank interest in gold.

September saw $3 billion in outflow from exchange traded funds (ETFs), the fourth month in a row of outflows.

Funds listed in North America led outflows followed by Europe, while Asia continued to see inflows, the update added.

Year-to-date holdings have declined by 5%, while total assets under management are 2% lower due to the mitigating effect of the higher gold price.

