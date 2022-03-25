Gold prices were little changed on Friday, as firmer U.S. Treasury yields offset non-yielding bullion's demand, but the metal was cautiously on course for its best week in three.

Spot gold was flat at $1,956.87 per ounce at 1012 GMT, holding near its highest since March 14 hit on Thursday.

U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,956.60.

Risks around Russia and Ukraine and talks about inflationary pressures have supported gold, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

Gold, seen as a safe store of value during times of political crisis and uncertainty, has risen about 1.9% so far this week. Some investors also perceive it as a cushion against high inflation.

The U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs for the first time in three years last week as it sought to combat soaring prices. Its top policymakers have since signalled a more aggressive approach to monetary policy tightening this year.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note firmed near recent highs, increasing the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Spot silver gained 0.5% to $25.63 per ounce and was set for a weekly rise of about 2.8%.

Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,019.46, and palladium dipped 0.7% to $2,505.57.

"So far no sanctions have been imposed on Russian platinum group metal exports, but the possibility that some Russian supply could be disrupted going forward will likely be reflected in a higher risk premium," UBS analysts said in a note.

"We also think the surge in palladium prices is likely to accelerate the shift from palladium to platinum for use in catalytic converters."

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)