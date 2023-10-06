Gold steadied near seven-month lows on Friday as the U.S. dollar and bond yields, which scaled fresh highs this week, took a breather and investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could affect the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was flat at $1,819.52 per ounce by 0736 GMT, and was on track to log a second consecutive weekly loss, shedding 1.6% so far. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% to $1,833.20.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yields pulled back from a 16-year peak and the U.S. dollar was off November 2022 highs but remained on track for 12 straight weeks of gains.

"I think the market doesn't quite have conviction to keep going at this point until the U.S. jobs data comes out," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

Markets await the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1230 GMT, following a string of jobs indicators released this week.

"Inflation is multifaceted. To reduce the likelihood of interest rates not going up, we would need to see significantly more unemployment and a much lower energy price," said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals Ltd.

Federal Reserve officials on Thursday indicated little concern that the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields could imperil a "soft landing" for the economy and said it could actually help the central bank fight inflation.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings hit the lowest levels since August 2019 on Thursday.

Spot silver gained 0.2% to $20.95, platinum rose 0.4% to $857.60, while palladium firmed 0.1% to $1,141.99 but was not far from the five-year low hit in the previous session. All were on track for weekly losses.

Prices for platinum-group metals could remain depressed, CEO of the world's biggest platinum miner by value, Anglo American Platinum, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Swati Verma and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Sohini Goswami)