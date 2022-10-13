Gold prices flitted in a tight range on Thursday as market participants maintained a cautious stance ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading that could influence the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,668.59 per ounce, as of 0646 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,674.80.

Although traditionally considered an inflation hedge, interest rate hikes to combat soaring prices have reduced bullion's appeal since it yields no interest.

"Inflation is going to remain very sticky for a while and will keep gold under pressure ... In the near-term, trading range for gold prices will be $1,620 to $1,740" said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index data is due at 1230 GMT and is forecast to come in at a hot 8.1% year-on-year in September, which could cement expectations of another big rate hike from the Fed.

A stronger print would be negative for gold, ANZ wrote in a note.

Wednesday's readout of the Fed's last policy meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance, and then maintain that for some time to lower inflation.

Gold still looks weak on the charts and any rally in prices will be short-term as the Fed is still concerned about inflation and remains very hawkish, Meir added.

Market participants also took stock of new COVID-19 infections reported from top gold consumer China, which imposed restrictions in some regions.

Spot silver fell 0.5% to $18.97 per ounce.

"We expect silver prices to fall to $17-$18/oz over the next six months before rising to $22 as the Fed returns to rate cuts and quantitative easing and as China eventually strengthens," Citi said in a note.

Platinum lost 0.6% to $875.12 and palladium was flat $2,136.41.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Subhranshu Sahu)