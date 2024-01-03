Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors looked forward to minutes of th e last Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on its next moves, while a stronger dollar kept bullion's gains in check.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,061.49 per ounce, as of 0132 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.2% to $2,069.90 per ounce.

* The dollar index hovered near a more than one-week peak hit in the previous session, helped by a jump in Treasury yields. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders.

* The minutes of the U.S. central bank's December policy meeting will be released at 1900 GMT.

* Traders have doubled down on bets for interest rate cuts in 2024, encouraged by slowing inflation and a dovish tilt by the Fed at its December policy meeting.

* Futures markets see a 70% chance of a 25 basis-point rate cut at the March 20 Fed meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

* Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Investors are keenly awaiting a slew of U.S. economic data this week, including non-farm payrolls report on Friday that may influence whether the Fed begins to cut rates in March as markets expect.

* Investors are also keeping a close watch on tension in the Middle East after Israel killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in a drone strike in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.06% to 878.54 tons on Tuesday from 879.11 tons on Friday.

* Spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.66 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $981.27. Palladium rose 0.3% to $1,084.40. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)