WORLD CAPITALS - Gold prices rose on Friday but were on track for their worst week in six, as the dollar and bond yields firmed after US central bankers pushed back against expectations of early interest rate cuts, Reuters reported.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,027.39 per ounce by 0743 GMT, but has fallen over 1% so far in the week.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,029.60, Reuters added.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.79 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $912.78, and palladium rose 0.4% to $941.49.