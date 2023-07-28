Gold prices clawed back from two-week lows on Friday after a strong U.S. economic data-driven sell-off in the previous session and an elevated interest rate environment drove bullion towards its biggest weekly decline in five weeks.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,950.84 per ounce by 0657 GMT, after earlier hitting its lowest level since July 12. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,949.80 per ounce.

Bullion has declined 0.5% so far in the week, heading for its biggest weekly fall since June 23 as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank continued with another round of rate hikes this week, and left open the option of further hikes.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defence of a long-term interest rate cap.

"With central banks' meeting out of the way, a data-dependent stance towards rate outlook has been a common takeaway from the policymakers, which will provide more weight to key economic data to determine the central banks' next move," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, potentially keeping a much-feared recession at bay.

The upbeat data spurred U.S. dollar index and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to their highest levels in two weeks, sending bullion 1.4% lower in the previous session in its biggest intraday loss in nearly two months.

Higher U.S. interest rates and Treasury bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding gold.

The support for gold during the Asian session seems to be more technical-driven as Thursday's sell-off has retraced and re-tested the 50-day moving average, said Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

Spot silver edged 0.3% higher to $24.19, platinum added 0.3% to $938.85 and palladium eased 0.5% to $1,234.21, all set to post weekly losses.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)