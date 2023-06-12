Gold prices rose on Monday on a weaker dollar as investors positioned for key U.S. economic data and clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path at its meeting this week.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,964.50 per ounce by 6:49 a.m. ET (1049 GMT). U.S. gold futures were also up 0.2% to $1,980.30.

The dollar was down 0.2%, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

"The precious (metal) may display sensitivity to the latest U.S. CPI report and may weaken if the Fed moves ahead with a hawkish pause. A surprise hike may trigger an aggressive selloff," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

"Although markets expect the Fed to pause this week, the unexpected rate hikes from the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia have left investors on edge," Otunuga added.

U.S. May inflation data is due on Tuesday as the Fed kicks off its two-day meeting. Early estimates show the pace of month-on-month inflation easing, up 0.2% in May after having risen 0.4% in April, according to a Reuters poll.

Traders see a near 75% probability that the Fed will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.00%-5.25% range, and a 54% chance of a 25 bps hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool.

Lower rates lift the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

In other markets, European shares edged higher at the start of a week packed with major central bank meetings, with the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan delivering rate decisions on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Additionally, the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathan Haskel said there may be a need to raise interest rates more than once to bring inflation under control.

Silver rose 0.1% to $24.28 per ounce while platinum was down 0.6% to $1,002.61.

Palladium was up 0.1% to $1,325.07 after hitting its lowest since May 2019 on Friday.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Conor Humphries)