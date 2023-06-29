Gold firmed into a tight range on Thursday, trading near a major support level of $1,900 as Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed their hawkish policy message ahead of key U.S. economic data.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $1,910.34 per ounce by 12:05 GMT, after hitting a fresh low since mid-March. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,918.40.

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.1%, making bullion more attractive for overseas buyers.

"The best thing in gold's favour is that the buying it has seen has been of a high quality - central bank and physical coins and bars ... as such, we don't see any major capitulation likely," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that with U.S. inflation well above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal and a labor market that's still very tight, most of the central bank's policymakers expect they will need to raise interest rates at least twice more by year's end.

The overall scenario for gold and precious metals remains challenging, with Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde preparing markets for more rate hikes, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst at Kinesis Money.

Despite this, the support zone of $1,900 has so far proven to be solid, and many traders see growing chances of recession in 2024, De Casa added.

While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

Bullion has dropped about 3% so far in June and looks set to end the quarter in negative territory for the first time since September 2022, as traders pushed back expectations for an end to the rate hike cycle.

Market participants are now awaiting initial U.S. jobless claims, along with first-quarter GDP and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data due for first-quarter due at 1230 GMT.

Spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.81 per ounce, while platinum inched down 0.3% to $907.77.

Palladium fell 0.6% to $1,241.34.

