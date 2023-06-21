Gold prices edged lower on the dollar's uptick on Wednesday as investors watched for interest rate cues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

Spot gold was down 0.1% to $1,934.29 per ounce by 1215 GMT and trading in an $8 range. U.S. gold futures were also 0.1% lower at $1,945.30.

"Appetite towards the zero-yielding metal has been hit by expectations around Powell staying hawkish and a stabilizing dollar... were... Powell to offer fresh clues on rate hike timings – this could send gold tumbling below $1,932 support," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

The dollar edged up 0.1%, making gold more expensive for holders of foreign currencies.

"Alternatively, cautious remarks from Powell may lend gold bulls some support, pushing prices back toward the $1,985 resistance," Otunuga added.

Powell delivers a semi-annual monetary policy testimony to the U.S. House Financial Affairs Committee at 1400 GMT, with the focus being on bringing down inflation to the Fed's 2% target from 4% in May.

Traders are now pricing in an about 79% chance of a 25 basis point Fed rate hike in July, according to CME's Fedwatch tool, with no rate cuts seen this year.

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Across the Atlantic, British inflation held at 8.7% in May against expectations it would slow to 8.4%, with markets seeing a 40% chance that the Bank of England will raise interest rates by 50 bps on Thursday, rather than the quarter-point move previously expected.

Gold would need to break out, either up or down, of its consolidation zone on the technical chart to obtain "short-term directional bias", DailyFX analyst Warren Venketas wrote in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.6% to $23.04 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% to $955.47 while palladium shed 1.3% to $1,362.16.

