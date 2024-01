ABU DHABI - Gold prices declined during today's trading, losing more than US$10, hitting a three-week low.

As of 09:26 UAE time, the yellow metal declined by 0.5 percent or $10.23 to reach $2035.39 per ounce, after touching its lowest since 2nd December.

Gold futures for February 2024 also declined 0.38 percent or $7.95 to reach $2041.85 per ounce.