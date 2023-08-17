Gold prices touched five-month lows on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields gained momentum after recent upbeat economic data added weight to expectations that the Federal Reserve would carry on with its policy tightening.

Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,896.10 an ounce, as of 0722 GMT, but hovered near its weakest levels since March 15 at $1,888.30. U.S. gold futures shed 0.1% to $1,926.70.

Minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed "most" policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, while "some participants" cited risks to the economy of pushing rates too far.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a 10-month high, boosting the dollar to its highest level since mid-June and drawing investors away from non-interest-bearing gold.

"Whilst the FOMC minutes saw the U.S. dollar and yields strengthen further to weigh on gold, there are tentative signs of stability for spot gold prices today," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at City Index.

"I think we're approaching a potential inflection point given U.S. yields and the dollar index are hovering around key swing highs."

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says spot gold may fall to $1,879 per ounce, as it has broken two key supports.

"The gold price in the near term should continue to weaken. Traders are fatigued of volatility and look for breathing space by holding U.S. dollar and seeing how events settle down," said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals.

Concerns surrounding China's Country Garden property crisis and weak economy are pushing flow of funds to the U.S. dollar, Langford said.

A stronger dollar reduces investors' appetite for gold by making it more expensive for overseas buyers.

In other metals, spot silver jumped 1.2% to $22.65 an ounce and platinum gained 0.8% to $888.96, having touched its lowest levels since October. Palladium added 0.4% to $1,214.11.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)