Central banks continued to be net sellers of gold in January, as prices of the precious metal surged amid volatility, according to the latest data from the World Gold Council (WGC).



Global holdings of the precious metal, whose prices recently climbed to $2,000 an ounce on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, fell by 12 tonnes in January, a continuation of the switching between net purchases and sales seen in recent months, the WGC said in a report.



The decline in gold reserves was hugely driven by the sizeable sale made by Kazakhstan, whose reserves fell by just over 17 tonnes, according to Krishan Gopaul, Marketing Intelligence Manager of the WGC. Other countries like Russia, Poland, Uzbekistan and Mongolia also saw gold reserves fall in January.



Kazakhstan is a major gold producer and its central bank has traditionally purchased from domestic sources. Russia has recently announced that it would resume buying the precious metal from its local producers following a series of economic sanctions imposed by the US, the European Union and their allies.



Switch



Central banks recently switched from net buyers to sellers of the yellow metal for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2010, in a bid to cushion the impact of the health outbreak.

“Gold purchases totalled less than 13 tonnes in January, with one central bank accounting for the majority of this. Turkey bought over 10 tonnes during the month, pushing gold reserves back over 400 tonnes (25 percent of total reserves). India made its 12th consecutive monthly purchase, adding just over 1 tonne during the month and taking total gold reserves to 755 tonnes,” Gopaul said.



While gold selling has outweighed buying, Gopaul said central bank demand will continue its positive 12-year trend in 2022, although it is not likely to match the strong performance in 2021.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria )

