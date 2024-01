CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) is seeking wheat in an international purchasing tender.

The deadline for offers is Jan. 9. Suppliers should submit offers for payment via both 270-day letters of credit and 180-day letters of credit and GASC will choose between them.

Offers should also be submitted on a free-on-board (FOB) for shipment Feb. 29- Mar. 11 and/or Mar. 12-22.

