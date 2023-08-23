CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Tuesday said it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Oct. 6-20 and/or Oct. 21 to Nov.5.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight and 180-day letters of credit and 270-day letters of credit and it would choose between them.

The deadline for offers is Aug. 24.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils on Tuesday, seeking 1,000 metric tons of soyoil and 500 tons of sunflower oil for delivery Oct. 5-20. The deadline for offers is also Aug. 24.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty Editing by David Goodman)