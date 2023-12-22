CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it was seeking vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival Feb. 14-29 and/or March 1-15.

GASC said traders should submit bids for payment at sight as well as 270-day letters of credit, and it would choose between them. The deadline for offers is Dec. 27.

GASC also set a tender for local vegetable oils, seeking at least 1,000 metric tons of soyoil and 500 metric tons of sunflower oil for delivery Feb. 15-March 16. The deadline for offers is also Dec. 27.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)