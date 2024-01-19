CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), on Thursday said it bought 47,500 metric tons of sunflower oil in a tender.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier Quantity Type Shipment At Sight TOI 12,000 MT SFO Feb. 25 - $900.00 Commodities Mar.10 SFO Mar. 11-25 TOI 12,000 MT $900.00 Commodities Mahsul SFO Trading 12,000 MT Mar. $900.00 11-25 Aston Agro SFO Industrial 11,500 MT Mar. $900.00 SA 11-25

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Leslie Adler and Mark Porter)