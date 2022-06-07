Gold holdings of central banks expanded in April by 19.4 tonnes, driven primarily by purchases in certain markets, according to the latest World Gold Council report.

Central banks in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Turkey were the major buyers during the month, adding 8.7 tonnes, 5.3 tonnes and 5.6 tonnes to their gold reserves, respectively. However, on a year-to-date basis, Egypt emerged as the largest gold buyer.

India, one of the world’s biggest gold consumers, also increased its gold holdings in April, but only by a fractional 0.9 tonnes.

Egypt purchased 44.1 tonnes of gold in March, making it the largest buyer of gold so far. Turkey came second, having bought 42.5 tonnes to the end of April.

Despite their recent purchases, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan remain the largest sellers of gold, having sold 29 tonnes and 15.9 tonnes, respectively, so far this year.

“So far in 2022, central banks’ monthly gold reported activity has been bobbing between net purchases and sales linked to a fairly small number of banks,” noted Mukesh Kumar, World Gold Council Senior Analyst, India.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

