Egypt banned trading of wheat by third parties until the end of August, the cabinet said on Tuesday, preventing any sales other than to the government.

The government aims to buy the whole harvest from local farmers, as it targets 6 million tonnes of domestic wheat this year after the Ukraine war cut it off from much of the Black Sea wheat it relied on.

Egypt is often one of the world's biggest wheat importers.

