

RIYADH — Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, reiterated the Kingdom's keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets in a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



He also highlighted the role of the OPEC+ agreement in this regard and the importance of maintaining it.



The Crown Prince received a phone call from Kishida on Thursday. They discussed the recent developments in the world including the situation in Ukraine.



The Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's position in supporting all efforts aimed to end the conflict by peaceful means and through dialogue.



During the call, they reviewed prospects for cooperation between the two countries and promising opportunities to develop it within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

