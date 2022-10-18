London - Copper prices weakened on Tuesday, pressured by investor disappointment that China failed to ease its strict COVID-19 policy and as a global economic downturn dampens metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) fell 1% to $7,489 a tonne in official open-outcry trading.

Copper has given up 30% since touching a record peak in March but has largely held in a range between $7,200 and $8,000 since the end of August.

"The macro headwinds continue to mount. The markets have a lot to face over coming months and today the dollar is stronger, so that's an additional headwind," said independent consultant Robin Bhar.

"The market was looking for some positive inputs and so far it hasn't come from China, since there wasn't any mention of moving away from the zero-COVID strategy."

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated the validity of China's zero-COVID policy at the Communist Party Congress. Some market participants had hoped that China would ease its curbs, which include lockdowns and other restrictions.

The Shanghai copper front-month November contract's premium over the second-month December contract fell to 870 yuan ($120.89) a tonne from a 13-year high of 1,950 yuan on Friday, indicating easing tightness of immediately available metal.

ShFE copper inventories rose sharply on Oct. 14, but tight overall supply in China continued to lend support and cushion prices from steep falls.

"The (Chinese copper) consumer side is expected to remain resilient ... It is expected that the tight spot pattern will continue until mid-November," Jinrui Futures said in a note.

More inflows of aluminium into LME warehouses weighed on LME prices, which dropped 0.6% to $2,216 a tonne.

LME aluminium inventories have shot up 46% this month, LME data showed.

Among other metals, LME nickel rose 0.3% in official activity to $21,600 a tonne, but tin dropped 1.3% to $19,400, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,849 and lead slipped 0.7% to $2,011.

($1 = 7.1889 yuan)

($1 = 7.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)