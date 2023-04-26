LONDON - Copper prices in London rose on Wednesday as support from a weaker dollar helped to halt its five-session run of declines.

Benchmark LME copper was up 0.7% at $8,585 a tonne in official open-outcry trading.

The metal used in electrical wiring fell to its lowest in six weeks on Tuesday, testing robust support near $8,500 a tonne on weak demand from leading metals consumer China.

"Copper looks set to benefit from increased green transformation demand in the coming years. However, there is still slower than expected recovery in Chinese demand during a time that is meant to be the busiest construction period of the year," said Saxo Bank strategist Ole Hansen.

Concern is also mounting over global economic growth, with a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence, he added.

China's cabinet on Tuesday issued a plan to stabilise its trade sector as subdued global demand threatens its exports outlook.

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 2,750 tonnes to 59,775 tonnes on Wednesday to reach their highest since Jan. 13.

The dollar index fell, making dollar-denominated metals more attractive to buyers holding other currencies , while emerging market shares rose after six days of losses.

LME aluminium was up 0.8% at $2,355 a tonne in official activity despite an inflow of metal into LME-registered warehouses .

Zinc gained 0.5% to $2,613 and lead declined by 0.1% to $2,105.

Tin prices fell by 0.1% to $25,550 a tonne as a market surplus and high inventories continued to wipe off most of the recent gains caused by plans by Myanmar's Wa militia to suspend mining in areas it controls.

Nickel was up 1.2% at $23,625 despite the market surplus that the International Nickel Study Group expects to widen this year.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; additional reporting by Neha Arora Editing by David Goodman)