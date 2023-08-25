LONDON - Copper prices in London were on track to end a run of three weekly declines on Friday, boosted by a potential demand uplift from support for China's housing market and seasonal strength in consumption.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $8,415 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading.

The metal used widely in the power and construction sectors is up 2.1% this week, with gains partly fuelled by short-covering by computer-driven funds.

Traders and investors are now shifting their focus to September and October, traditionally strong consumption months for copper in China.

"With no COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the country for the first time in three years, in addition to a ramp up in targeted policy and stimulus efforts, focus is now firmly centred on the timing and pace of demand recovery in the months ahead," StoneX said in a research note on Friday.

"Global visible base metal stocks (with the exception of tin) have fallen to historically low levels over the last 6-9 months, and therefore the potential for higher prices or price volatility is elevated, should we see an increase in demand."

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose by 3.5% this week while zinc inventories fell by 20.2% to a seven-month low, weekly data showed.

A strong U.S. currency, which makes dollar-priced commodities less attractive for buyers holding other currencies, capped gains in copper.

The dollar index touched its highest since June 7 before retreating ahead of a speech by the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

LME aluminium prices rose 0.1% to $2,160 a ton, zinc fell by 0.2% to $2,390, lead was down 0.8% at $2,165 and tin lost 1.4% to $25,500 while nickel rose by 1.1% to $21,050.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in London; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Editing by David Goodman)