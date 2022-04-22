The global world refined copper market showed a 16,000 tonne surplus in January, compared with a 74,000 tonnes deficit in December, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

In 2021 the market was in a deficit of 439,000 tonnes, against a 415,000 tonne shortfall a year earlier, the ICSG said.

World refined copper output in January was 2.149 million tonnes while consumption was 2.133 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )