LONDON - Copper prices in London hit a two-month high on Thursday after available stocks in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange (LME) dropped sharply to their lowest since 2021.

Benchmark copper on the LME was up 0.8% at $8,667 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. It had earlier touched its highest since April 21 at $8,867.85 and broke above the 100-day moving average of $8,696.

"Things are looking quite tight for copper at the moment," said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

LME inventory for the metal used in power and construction has been low for a while and the big jump in cancelled warrants has further reduced the amount of available material.

Technical indicators give $8,870 as a price target over the next couple of weeks, Smith said, adding that stocks show that there are people keen to hang on to copper.

In top metals consumer China, copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.1% this week.

Chinese markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the Dragon Boat Festival, but sentiment there has been weighed down by a lack of meaningful economic stimulus that could support growth in demand for metals.

Supporting base metals prices on Thursday was the U.S. dollar, which remained close to its one-month low, making dollar-denominated commodities more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.

Among other metals, aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,233.5 in official activity as it continues fighting with resistance coming from the 21-day moving average of $2,240. Zinc gained 1.6% to $2,455.5 and nickel was up 0.3% at $21,300.

Lead was down 0.4% at $2,163 and tin fell 0.1% to $27,275 after hitting their highest since Jan. 30 and April 19 respectively.

