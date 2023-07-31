LONDON - Copper prices climbed to their highest in more than a month on Monday, spurred by hopes of further stimulus from China but weak manufacturing data from the top consumer, concerns about demand and a higher dollar capped gains.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 0.1% higher at $8,670 a metric ton in official rings from an earlier $8,752.5, the highest since June 22.

LME copper is on course for its best monthly performance since January when expectations of a pickup in manufacturing activity and strong demand were boosted by the end of China's zero-COVID policy.

However, China's manufacturing sector has contracted for the fourth month running, suggesting weak metal consumption.

China released additional policy guidelines on Monday but no concrete measures to boost its sputtering economy and domestic consumption.

"The market is trying to look past the data. The perception is there will be more Chinese stimulus, if only to prop up the property market," a copper trader said, adding that the stronger dollar was a headwind for now.

A higher U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, which could subdue demand and prices.

But the dollar is heading for a monthly loss due to prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike cycle - a key driver of the dollar's strength - may have concluded with last week's 25-basis-point increase.

"The dollar is not as much of a negative as it was and could help base (metals), but for a healthy outlook we need an improvement in underlying fundamentals," the copper trader said.

Also weighing on LME copper prices are rising stocks in LME-approved warehouses , which at 68,350 tonnes are up 26% since July 12.

Cancelled warrants — metal earmarked for delivery — at less than 1% compared with 68% in late June have also eased concerns about copper availability on the LME market.

In other metals, aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,240 a metric ton, zinc added 1.6% to $2,538, lead slipped 0.2% to $2,154, tin advanced 0.1% to $28,750 and nickel fell 1.9% to $21,900.

(Reporting Pratima Desai; editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Louise Heavens)