Central banks across the world continued to add to their gold reserves in July and remained net buyers during the month, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.

Central banks added 55 920.7 metric tonnes during the month with China, Poland and Turkey being prominent buyers, WGC said in a report issued on Wednesday.

"Despite the month-on-month slowdown – owing to the late reporting of a 30 tons purchase by the Central Bank of Libya in June – the latest data does seem to support our view that the longer-term buying trend remains in place," said WGC analyst Krishnan Gopaul.

The People’s Bank of China and the National Bank of Poland both added around 23 metric tons while the Central Bank of Turkey bought 17 tons. Qatar (3 tonnes), Singapore (2 tonnes) and the Czech Republic (2 tonnes) also bought gold.

On the sellers side were the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (11 tonnes) and the National Bank of Kazakhstan (4 tons) during the month.

Last year, central banks added 1,136 tonnes of gold worth some $70 billion to their stockpiles; by far the most of any year in records going back to 1950, according to WGC data.

Holding gold is a way for central banks to diversify away from other assets like US dollar and bonds. In addition, the precious metal can be depended upon to hold its value through times of market volatility.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

