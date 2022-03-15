British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is traveling to Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday, and is expected to ask for an increase in Saudi oil production to bring down prices worldwide.

Much of Western Europe, including the UK, is struggling with skyrocketing prices of fuel and energy, spurred in part by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The continent is in the process of trying to reduce its dependence on Russian energy and fuel.

Saudi Arabia, a long-time ally of the UK, is the second-largest oil producer in the world after the US, while Russia is third.

Saudi Arabia and Britain have a longstanding relationship and share rich historical, cultural, diplomatic and defense ties.

Johnson is expected to draw on these ties when asking the Kingdom to increase the amount of oil it is pumping.

But London has said the trip is about more than energy. A government spokesperson said on Monday: “We will be speaking to Saudi on a range of issues, not just energy supply.

“Diversifying our energy supply is important, as is boosting renewable energy. There are no quick fixes but we do want to reduce the volatility and bring prices down.”

