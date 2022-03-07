Brazil's government is considering putting in place a new diesel and gasoline subsidy program as global oil prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday, saying it could be announced this week.

Brent crude soared to nearly $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies considered a Russian oil import ban while prospects for a return of Iranian crude to the global market dimmed.

Brazil's Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The newspaper said details about the tentative subsidy program would be discussed on Tuesday at a meeting between Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, Mining and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, presidential chief of staff Ciro Nogueira and Petrobras Chief Executive Joaquim Silva e Luna.

The government is weighing setting a fixed price for both gasoline and diesel and subsidizing the difference between domestic and global oil prices, O Estado de S. Paulo said.

According to the report, dividends from state-run oil firm Petrobras could be used to fund the measure.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Edmund Blair)



