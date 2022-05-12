RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has said that blaming OPEC+ is aimed at diverting attention from the rise in prices of other energy types. In remarks made on Wednesday, he said the rise in the prices of natural gas and coal was ignored.



“Those who overlook the rise in gas and coal prices and focus only on oil do not want to draw attention to themselves; thus, they put the blame on OPEC+,” the Saudi minister said.



The world has exhausted all production capacity, including strategic oil reserves, and this was not called for or caused by OPEC+, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the prince added.



He also pointed out that the world should reconsider OPEC+, which has been and always will be a source of long-term stability of supplies. — SG

