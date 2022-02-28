LONDON- Aluminium prices lurched to another record high on Monday after Western nations unveiled more sanctions on major producer Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, fuelling worries about supplies.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange hit a record $3,525 a tonne in high volumes, paring gains to $3,445 in official open-outcry trading, a rise of 2.6%.

Aluminium volumes of 20,193 lots was nearly equal to that of the other main five LME metals combined.

Aluminium has hit successive record peaks this month and is on track to gain nearly 14% in February, the biggest monthly rise since 2010.

More severe sanctions announced at the weekend included blocking some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, which traders said may disrupt commodities exports from Russia.

"Based on current announcements, there's no clear sanction that will target metals flows, but increasing numbers of Russian companies are being impacted and that has put the market on tenterhooks," said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING Bank.

"There are also indirect impacts for zinc and aluminium due to high energy prices. Even though oil and gas are off the table for sanctions, if Putin uses gas to retaliate, there could be more explosive spikes in metals."

Aluminium is the most energy-intensive metal to produce.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies. It is also a major producer of natural gas used to generate electricity.

LME nickel rose 1.6% to $24,745 a tonne after having gained 3% earlier in the session.

"It seems that Russia is prioritising its strategic interests over economic sanctions, so the situation runs further risks of escalation," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

* LME copper rose 0.7% to $9,940 a tonne, zinc gained 1.3% to $3,670, tin added 1.3% to $45,050 and lead climbed 1% to $2,392, the highest since last November.

* Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.5% year-on-year to 429,923 tonnes in January, data showed on Monday.

* Copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fell 7.5% year-on-year to 429,923 tonnes in January, data showed on Monday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or


