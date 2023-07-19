HAMBURG - Algerian state agency ONAB is believed to have bought an unclear volume of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from Argentina or Brazil in an international tender for up to 240,000 metric tons which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

Initial estimates put the volume bought at between 40,000 to 80,000 metric tons.

It was believed to have been bought at around $250 a metric ton c&f with the purchase believed to involve one or two consignments for spot shipment positions in July and August.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)