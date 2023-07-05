HAMBURG - Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have purchased between 200,000 and 250,000 metric tons of durum wheat in an international tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday

Traders estimated prices at about $385 to $387 a metric ton c&f for larger Panamax shipments and about $390 to $415 a metric ton c&f for smaller handymax shipments.

The grain was technically optional origin but durum from Mexico was expected to supply most of the purchase, the traders said. Some said the purchase also included one handymax consignment of Canadian durum at the higher $415 end of the price range.

Shipment was sought in four periods: Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30.

Algeria does not disclose the results of its tenders and results reported are based on trader assessments. More detailed estimates of prices and volume are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)