PHOTO
Riyadh – The board of Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) has decided to withdraw the capital increase file it had submitted to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) on 4 October 2021.
The decision, which came during the board meeting on 9 February, resulted from an improvement in Chemanol’s financial position besides the recent positive changes in global markets, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
Chemanol was planning to increase the capital through a rights issue, which had come in line with the board’s recommendation of a SAR 550.49 million hike on 9 August 2021.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.