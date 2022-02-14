(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

TORONTO - Shopify is no longer Canada’s most valuable listed company – and its current number-three spot might not last long either. The e-commerce giant has lost over one-third of its market value this year, but its 12-digit valuation is still in the stratosphere. Investors in big technology firms like Netflix and Facebook owner Meta Platforms have been unforgiving of even minor shifts in expectations, which makes Shopify vulnerable to a further loss of luster.

The Ottawa-based Shopify helps merchants set up their online stores through subscription-based software and offers other ancillary services from shipping to payment processing. On Wednesday it’s expected to say that revenue last year jumped 56% to $4.6 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates. Shopify is essentially riding an updraft in e-commerce, and there’s evidence that trend is still intact: Consumers spent $871 billion online with U.S. merchants in 2021, up 14% from the year prior, according to estimates from Digital Commerce 360.

Shopify’s valuation is nonetheless hard to square. The company co-founded and run by Tobias Lütke trades at 118 times forward EBITDA, well above the multiple sported by Amazon.com —which has a different business model, but which acquired Shopify rival Selz last year. There are plenty of rivals offering similar services, from Israeli website-builder Wix.com to software provider BigCommerce.

Imagine Shopify could more than double its revenue to $12 billion, and more than double its EBITDA margin to 40%, a bit below other big software firms like Microsoft and Oracle. With the same 21-times multiple as Salesforce.com, which also serves up software to keep firms connected with customers, Shopify would have grown close to its current $105 billion valuation, larger than Canadian champions Brookfield Asset Management and Bank of Nova Scotia.

That requires some bold assumptions, though. Shopify serves small-and medium-sized businesses, making it susceptible to economic downturns, although its big-company division, Shopify Plus, provided just under one-third of its monthly recurring revenue. Canada’s investors may be drawn to a home-grown tech story, especially after compatriot BlackBerry’s recent demise, but with such high hopes, it wouldn’t take much to send Shopify’s valuation further south.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Canadian e-commerce company Shopify is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 16. Analysts on average expect revenue to rise 36% year-on-year to $1.3 billion for the quarter, according to Refinitiv data, and for the company to report full-year revenue of $4.6 billion.

- Shopify on Jan. 18 said that it had struck a strategic partnership with Chinese e-commerce company JD.com, which would let merchants list their products on JD’s cross-border e-commerce platform JD Worldwide.

