Mohammad Al-Osaimi said several companies are expected to list this year and family-owned companies are rearranging their investments for the purpose of listing in two years.

A number of changes have been made to accommodate two different types of businesses to meet the needs of family-owned operations and public-private partnerships, Al-Osaimi said.

Boursa Kuwait reported a 5 percent increase in quarterly profit to $13.8 million. Annual profits for 2021 were $52 million, up 26.3 percent from $41.6 million the previous year

The increase in net profit was attributed to the increased value of trading in 2021 in comparison to 2020 by more than 26.6 percent.

In the final quarter of this year, it is expected that the bond market and commercial instruments will be announced, along with the index funds and central broker, Al-Osaimi told Al Arabiya.