The meticulously curated list includes some of the largest crypto assets by market capitalization, such as Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM).

BitOasis users can buy, hold and sell these tokens on the platform against AED, SAR and Tether (USDT) pairs.

It now offers 36 tokens to its user base across all the markets it serves.

As a follow-up to this extension, AED, SAR and USDT trading pairs for another batch of tokens, including Terra (LUNA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) are also expected to be launched on BitOasis in February.

This is the second of such releases in less than two months by BitOasis, as it extends its position as market leader in the MENA region’s thriving crypto ecosystem.

The token listing process is also subject to review by UAE government entities.

In addition to making new tokens available for trading, the firm is actively working on rolling out several new tech and business initiatives with a focus on enhancing customer experience.