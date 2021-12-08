Under the license, the company will provide issuing companies with advice and consultation before listing to ensure that issuers fulfill all the necessary listing requirements, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The company's CEO, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, commented: "Being granted this license by the SCA is another key milestone in our ongoing commitment to the development of local capital markets. It will help us to create investment awareness while enhancing efficiency."

It is noteworthy to mention that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the net profits of BHM Capital surged by 170.4% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 9.2 million.