PHOTO
Dubai – BHM Capital has received a listing advisory license from the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).
Under the license, the company will provide issuing companies with advice and consultation before listing to ensure that issuers fulfill all the necessary listing requirements, according to a press release on Wednesday.
The company's CEO, Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, commented: "Being granted this license by the SCA is another key milestone in our ongoing commitment to the development of local capital markets. It will help us to create investment awareness while enhancing efficiency."
It is noteworthy to mention that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the net profits of BHM Capital surged by 170.4% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 9.2 million.
Source: Mubasher
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2021 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.