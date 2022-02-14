Bahrain’s Arab Banking Corporation BSC (Bank ABC) has reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $100 million in 2021, swinging back from a loss of $89 million in 2020.

Total operating income for the year was $854 million, up from $646 million in 2020.

Impairment charges (ECL) or credit loss expenses for the period were US$106 million, 68 percent lower than the same period in 2020.

Group Chairman Saddek Omar El Kaber said: “Despite continued headwinds in the global economy related to the various Covid-19 variants, inflation and supply chain bottlenecks we remain optimistic on the future growth as business sentiment improves in the region and beyond.”

Bank ABC acquired a 99.5 percent stake in Blom Bank Egypt in August 2021.

