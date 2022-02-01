The value of Bahrain’s exports of national origin increased by 67% to BD3.994 billion ($10.5 billion) during year 2021, compared to BD2.387 billion for the same previous year, said the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 70% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 30%, according to iGA’s foreign trade report of year 2021, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD749 million from Bahrain. Meanwhile, the US was second with BD477 million and the UAE third with BD411 million.

Unwrought aluminium alloyed emerged as the top products exported during year 2021 with BD1.010 billion, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates was second with a value of BD863 million, and unwrought aluminium (not alloyed) third with BD203 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 1% to reach BD679 million during year 2021, compared to BD676 million for the same previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 85% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 15%. The UAE ranked first with BD200 million, Saudi Arabia second with BD176 million, and Singapore third with BD50 million.

Four-wheel drive cars emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD75 million, gold ingots came in second place with BD65 million, and parts for aircraft engines came third with BD54 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit totalling BD643 million during year 2021 compared to BD1.735 billion for the same previous year, an improvement of the trade balance by 63%, That is reflected positively in the values of the trade balance.

The value of imports increased by 11%, reaching BD 5.316 billion during year 2021 compared to BD 4.798 billion for the same previous year. The top 10 countries accounted for 70% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 30%.

According to the report, Brazil ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD751 million, China was second with BD692 million, and the UAE was third with BD394 million.

Non- agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD841 million, while aluminium oxide was second with BD378 million, and four-wheel drive cars third with BD152 million.