Cairo – Arab Polvara Spinning and Weaving (APSW) recorded a 38.4% decline in net losses to EGP 11.48 million in 2021, compared to EGP 18.66 million in 2020.

The company generated revenues of EGP 41.8 million in 2021, up 39.92% from EGP 29.89 million in the earlier year, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the company's net losses decreased to EGP 9.69 million from EGP 13.6 million in the year-ago period.