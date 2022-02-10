ABU DHABI: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC, one of the largest and fastest-growing investment holding companies in the Middle East, announced its preliminary financial results for the full year of 2021. The company reported revenues of AED18.8 billion, reflecting 400 % growth compared to AED3.80 billion in 2020, while the gross profit touched AED5.1 billion ($1.4bln) in 2021 compared to AED 218 million for the previous year.

Alpha Dhabi Holding resilient performance was driven by the subsidiaries strong and consistent business activities, mainly by the Health Care, Construction business and Hospitality verticals. With AED 10 billion in paid capital and a workforce around 60,000, Alpha Dhabi Holding was in the ideal position to achieve economic diversity and maximize efficiency by augmenting the performance of verticals and amplify shareholders value through strategic investments locally and internationally.

Engr. Hamad Salem Alameri, CEO and Managing Director of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: "We have achieved significant progress against our strategic priorities in 2021, culminating in a solid operational performance in the fourth quarter. Alpha Dhabi reported very strong commercial results across all of its key performance drivers, including Pure Health, National Marine Dredging Company and Trojan" On top of its strong commercial results across all its key performance drivers, Alpha Dhabi Holding made strategic investments in 2021 by acquiring a 17.5% stake in Aldar which was increased to 30% at the year-end, 70% stake in Mawarid Holding Investment, and AED1 billion in TA'ZIZ, an industrial service, and logistics organization. The company also bought a 68.5% stake in National Marine Dredging Company, 40% of Response Plus Medical, and 65% of Sandstorm Motor Vehicles Manufacturing.

"We enter 2022 with strong momentum and are moving with speed to bring forward new business acquisitions that will contribute to the company's AED 8 billion investments plan in real estate, hospitality, healthcare, petrochemicals, and other vital sectors; this remains at the core of our strategy this year." Engr. Alameri added.

Established in 2013, Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC is one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the UAE. The Company recently announced expansion plans and future strategy, targeting AED8 billion investment in promising diversified sectors. It will continue its investment in its core platforms, including health care, real estate and construction business inside and outside the UAE, boosting the shareholder value.

