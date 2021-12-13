PARIS/HAMBURG - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has retained quality specifications favourable to offers of Russian wheat in its new international tender to buy wheat issued on Sunday, European traders said on Monday.

A copy of the tender, seen by Reuters, said the bug (insect) damage limit was retained at 1% maximum.

Algeria had in its previous tender in November increased the bug damage level to 1% from 0.5%, a move which assists offers of Russian wheat. Russian wheat has struggled to make inroads into the lucrative Algerian market partly because of generally higher bug damage content than European Union grains.

Russian-origin wheat is believed to have made up a substantial volume of the purchase of over 700,000 tonnes in Algeria’s November tender.

Algeria is a key market for EU wheat exporters, especially France and Germany.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Michael Hogan and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Jason Neely) ((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))