HAMBURG - Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has issued an international tender to buy durum wheat for shipment in February, European traders said on Monday.

The tender sought 50,000 tonnes, although OAIC usually purchases larger volumes, they said, adding the deadline for bids is on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman) ((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))