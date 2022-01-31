PHOTO
Riyadh - Albilad Capital has announced a SAR 926,739 cash dividend distribution to the unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF for January 2022.
The dividend payout stands at SAR 0.0533 per unit, equivalent to 0.56% of the net asset value as of 27 January 2022, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
The cash dividend distribution distributes over 17.4 million outstanding units.
The entitlement date is based on the unitholder register on the end of Wednesday 2 February 2022.
