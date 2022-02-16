ADIB Securities said it saw healthy growth in transactions and trading volumes in 2021 driven by growth in both online platform investors and new client acquisition.

The shariah-compliant brokerage firm, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said 51 percent of its customer base invested in US equities in 2021, growing revenue from the US desk by 168 percent, while active clients in Saudi Arabia grew by 70 percent.

Customers investing in UAE equities grew by 125 percent compared to 2020, the brokerage said, reflecting post-pandemic recovery.

Investors are also increasingly managing their trades online, with around 40 percent of Dubai Financial Markets’ Mobile transactions routed through ADIB Securities digital channels - comprising 70 percent of all ADIB Securities transactions, the brokerage said.

Khaled Kurdieh, General Manager, said: “The path towards equity markets’ recovery had prevailed for most of the regional and global financial markets during 2021 with almost all major indices ending the year in positive territories.

“We have seen encouraging signs from investors who are now looking at the equity market to grow their wealth.”

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022