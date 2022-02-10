Abu Dhabi–based food and beverages company Agthia Group on Thursday posted full year (FY) 2021 net profit of 216 million dirhams ($58.8 million) compared with a net profit of 34.4 million dirhams for FY 2020.

The net profit came ahead of the average estimate of 190 million dirhams, according to Refinitiv data.

Agthia grew its revenues by 49 percent year-on-year to 3 billion dirhams on strong growth in the protein and snacking segments gained through a series of acquisitions, the company said in a statement on Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange where its stock trades.

The new acquisitions contributed 1.07 billion dirhams to the top-line for the full year, with Nabil Foods and Atyab contributing only 9 months and 5 months of revenues respectively since acquisition.

Its total assets stood at 6.4 billion dirhams as of 31 December 2021, following the integration and financial consolidation of Al Foah, Al Faysal Bakery, Nabil Foods, Atyab, and BMB Group.

Agthia is 51 percent owned by Abu Dhabi’s investment holding company, Senaat.

