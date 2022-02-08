Shares in Abu Dhabi Ports Group jumped by more than 15 percent in value as they debuted on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday, indicating strong appetite for new shares in the UAE.

Part of state-backed ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the region, AD Ports Group had raised 4 billion dirhams ($1 billion) in proceeds from an initial public offering (IPO) ahead of the listing.

The company, which operates wharfs, docks, harbors, ports, bridges and waterways in the country, made its debut on the main market of ADX under the trading symbol ADPorts on February 8.

Shortly after the bourse opened, the ports and logistics giant’s shares traded at 3.69 dirhams ($1), up by 15.3 percent from the initial public offering (IPO) price of 3.2 dirhams.

AD Ports Group’s parent company ADQ has assets worth approximately $110 billion.

The port operator had just reported 3.9 billion dirhams in revenue for 2021, up by 14 percent from 2020. Net profit for the year also expanded to 845 million dirhams from 397 million dirhams a year earlier.

The company had increased its share capital to 5 billion dirhams ahead of the stock market debut.

